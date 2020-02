(Vídeo) 20 arrestados tras una manifestación no violenta en territorio palestino ocupado

Direct action in the Jordan Valley, 26.10.2019

WATCH: Palestinian, International and Israeli activists take part in a direct action inside an Israeli outpost in the Jordan Valley, West Bank, October 26, 2019. Israeli forces detained 34 people, among them 23 activists and 11 Palestinian journalists. Phones and cameras were confiscated from the Palestinian journalists. All detainees were released the same night except of one Palestinian that is still under arrest.Video by: Activestills.

Publicada por Activestills en Domingo, 27 de octubre de 2019